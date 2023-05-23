E-visa limit will stop Chinese tourists from visiting Thailand: TAT

On Monday, the TAT held a joint press conference with the Tourist Police Bureau to reassure Chinese visitors about travel safety in Thailand.

Tourist Police chief Lt-General Sukhum Prommayon said his force was working hard and making the most of modern technology to ensure tourists from all over the world can enjoy peace of mind in Thailand.

Foreign visitors can use the 1155 tourist police hotline and also download the Tourist Police I Lert U mobile app for emergency assistance in many languages, he said.

Tourists can also take a photo of any incident and upload it via the app to receive assistance, he added.

Meanwhile tourist police and patrol vehicles are equipped with live cameras to monitor and broadcast situations to the emergency response centre.

Tourist police will also join with the Royal Thai Police in stepping up safety and security during festivals and the high season, he added.

The TAT said a total of 9.78 million foreign tourists visited Thailand from January 1 to May 21. Most came from Malaysia (1.39 million), China (1.03 million), Russia (724,607), South Korea (598,554) and India (545,354).

The TAT recently upped its target this year from 18-20 million foreign tourists to 25 million, or 66% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. Thailand aims to generate 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.