Amazing Thailand: Tourism officials plan to market ‘Pita fever’ globally

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Thursday that it is planning to use Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, to charm more tourists to the kingdom by making him a tourism ambassador.

Pita's appeal could entice more foreign tourists -- particularly younger ones from China, South Korea, and Japan -- to visit the Land of the Smile, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday.

Pita, leader of Move Forward, is the candidate of an eight-party coalition to become Thailand’s next prime minister, though some analysts say he still faces a threat from the military-backed parties the coalition annihilated in the May 14 election.

Pita is a great candidate to be an ambassador for Thailand's tourism sector because he is popular with younger people, Yuthasak said.