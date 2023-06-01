Move Forward to use tourism sector to boost economy

He however noted that the Thai tourism sector is still suffering from tourist congestion as 70% of tourism revenue is generated in popular destinations like Bangkok and Chonburi. Move Forward wants to see foreign tourists visit more places by allowing them to stay in Thailand longer and encouraging them to spend more cash, and is planning to introduce a “homestay act” in a bid to offer more alternatives.

Pita plans to take the United Nations stage in New York in September to announce that “Thailand has returned” and is ready to be a part of the global arena.

Asked about the tourism sector's move to promote Pita as tourism ambassador, he said the prime minister must take care of tourism as part of his job whether or not he was an ‘ambassador’.

He said Move Forward got the idea to issue coupons to promote tourism in secondary cities from other countries, such as Hong Kong. He added that it is up to the Tourism Minister as to whether the coupons will be issued or not.