Safety fears cut Thailand’s Chinese tourist forecast to 7 million, says ATTA

Confidence has been weakened even further by claims circulating online that some Thai state officials or police officers may have links to criminal groups. Thanapol said these allegations had caused heavy damage to Thailand’s reputation, regardless of whether individual cases had been fully proven.

China places safety first

Thanapol said China places safety as its top priority when considering overseas travel, meaning negative news about crime and tourist protection can have an immediate impact on travel demand.

He said Thailand’s response had not yet been strong or clear enough in the eyes of the Chinese market.

ATTA is urging the Thai government to introduce more concrete safety measures and communicate them clearly at the national level. Thanapol said authorities must show that Thailand is taking the issue seriously and has a clear plan to prevent, respond to and explain such incidents.

Government urged to set measurable action plan

ATTA wants the government to set out a step-by-step safety strategy, including what will be done first, what follow-up actions will be taken, and how success will be measured.

Thanapol said the lack of a clear national response had left Chinese tour agents increasingly cautious. Some agents now view Thailand as a weakening market and no longer want to spend time reassuring customers about safety issues.

As a result, operators in China have reduced investment and slowed marketing campaigns for Thailand, he said.

Higher oil prices add pressure on charter flights

Apart from safety concerns, the conflict in the Middle East has also affected the Chinese tourist market by pushing up oil prices and increasing aviation costs.

Thanapol said higher fuel costs had made it more difficult to manage charter flights, while more expensive air tickets were discouraging travel.

The combination of weaker confidence and higher costs means Chinese arrivals are now likely to fall short of the earlier target.

ATTA turns to new Chinese markets

Despite the difficult outlook, ATTA and tourism operators are trying to stimulate demand by targeting new Chinese markets.

The association has launched roadshows in Urumqi in Xinjiang and Lanzhou, which are seen as high-potential areas with less exposure to negative news about Thailand than major southern Chinese cities.

Thanapol said Xinjiang and Gansu are large provinces with strategic importance along the Silk Road route and could offer new opportunities for Thai tourism.

ATTA is also pushing for charter flights from Urumqi to Thailand from August, aiming to attract new groups of Chinese travellers who are eager to travel overseas.

Xinjiang is also considered a strategic gateway that can connect travellers to other regions, including Dubai and Europe.

Thailand told to rethink tourism promotion

ATTA also called on the government and tourism-related agencies to review Thailand’s tourism promotion structure.

Thanapol said Thailand should focus not only on attracting Chinese tourists to visit Thailand, but also on promoting two-way tourism by encouraging Thais to travel abroad.

He said this would help create a better balance in the aviation industry and support stronger tourism exchanges between countries.

He also urged Thailand to step up tourism marketing at the national leadership level, citing Malaysia as a key competitor. Malaysia has actively promoted itself in China and opened direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Urumqi to attract Muslim Chinese travellers.

Thanapol said Thailand must move faster if it wants to protect its share of the Chinese outbound market.