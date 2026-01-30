TDRI highlights risks to Social Security Fund, calls for pension fund reform to prevent collapse

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has raised alarms about the long-term sustainability of the country’s Social Security Fund, highlighting the potential for bankruptcy unless the pension fund is reformed. TDRI’s research director for social security, Prof Dr Worawan Chandoevwit, explained that while the fund has grown to over 2.9 trillion baht, its current management model under the bureaucratic system is flawed, allowing political interference and putting the fund’s ability to pay pensions at risk in the future.

Launched in 1990, Thailand’s social security system initially offered seven key benefits, including healthcare, disability, unemployment, maternity, death benefits, pensions, and dental care. However, since 1999, the inclusion of pensions has significantly increased the fund’s size, pushing employers and employees to contribute 6% each towards pensions. This has led to rapid growth in the fund’s reserves, but the structure is proving difficult to sustain.

Worawan pointed out the key issue: the fund combines both short-term benefits (such as healthcare and unemployment benefits) and long-term benefits (pensions). While short-term benefits need high liquidity for immediate payouts, pensions require long-term investment strategies. The current system has allowed for significant political influence over the fund, with funds earmarked for pensions sometimes diverted for other uses.