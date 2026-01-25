Employers warned to enrol workers under social security scheme

The Justice Ministry has warned employers to enrol their employees in the social security system, saying failure to do so could result in both fines and jail terms.

Law requires registration from the first employee

The ministry said on its website that the Social Security Act B.E. 2533 (1990) requires employers with one or more workers to register with the Social Security Office (SSO) as employers and to register their workers as insured members of the Social Security Fund.

30-day deadline for new hires

It said registration must be completed within 30 days of employment. When employers hire new employees, they must also register them as insured members of the Social Security Fund within 30 days.