Employers warned to enrol workers under social security scheme

The Justice Ministry has warned employers to enrol their employees in the social security system, saying failure to do so could result in both fines and jail terms.
The ministry said on its website that the Social Security Act B.E. 2533 (1990) requires employers with one or more workers to register with the Social Security Office (SSO) as employers and to register their workers as insured members of the Social Security Fund.
It said registration must be completed within 30 days of employment. When employers hire new employees, they must also register them as insured members of the Social Security Fund within 30 days.
The ministry said that when employees resign, employers must inform the SSO so their names can be removed from the social security system. This notification must be made within 15 days of the following month after contributions to the Social Security Fund have been paid.
The notification must also state the reason for the resignation.
If an employer fails to pay social security contributions for an employee, the employer will be deemed to have violated the Social Security Act B.E. 2533 (1990) and will be liable to a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.
If an employer pays social security contributions late—after the 15th of the following month, counted from the month in which the employee’s salary is paid—the employer must pay an additional charge of 2% per month, calculated from the due date. For example, for wages for March, the employer must deduct contributions and submit them to the SSO by April 15. If the employer submits the contributions on April 30, the employer must pay an additional 2% for 15 days (half a month).
If an employer pays social security contributions in an incomplete amount, the employer must pay an additional charge at the rate of 2% per month on the unpaid portion of the contributions.