Thai Social Security Fund faces pension pressure as reform is urged

“National Labour Day” in 2026 may not merely be a day to honour the value of labour. It also reflects uncertainty quietly taking shape in a key safety net for Thai workers, the Social Security Fund, which appears likely to face long-term pressure over financial sustainability.
Chakorn Loetnithat, a senior researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), said there was a possibility that, in just 12 years, the Social Security Fund’s accumulated reserves would begin to decline and could be exhausted between 2050 and 2058, or at the earliest within the next 25 years.
This is not a distant issue. Without structural reform of the social security system, workers who are 35 or younger today may face the risk of not receiving the post-retirement benefits they expect.
The assumption is based on the use of a generational accounting (GA) model. The model seeks to answer questions in two important dimensions: intergenerational fairness, in terms of what insured persons in each year have paid in contributions, and fiscal sustainability. When the number of pension recipients rises faster than the number of workers paying contributions, pension spending grows faster than contribution income, pushing the fund into deficit.
Reform to prevent the problem of “not having enough money to pay pensions” from becoming a crisis that is difficult to resolve in the future would require a major system-wide overhaul, alongside faster efforts to build confidence and transparency so that real change can take place.
The GA model study found that, under current structural assumptions, the Social Security Fund could start running a negative cash balance around 2037, while accumulated reserves are likely to decline until they are exhausted between 2050 and 2058, or within about the next 25 to 30 years. These figures are not merely a technical forecast, but a warning signal of an imbalance taking shape in the system.
At the heart of the problem are a “demographic structure” and a “financial mechanism” that are not aligned. As Thailand becomes an ageing society, the number of pension recipients is rising rapidly, while the number of insured persons paying contributions is growing more slowly. This is causing the dependency ratio between recipients and contributors to rise steadily.
At the same time, pension expenditure is increasing in a compounding manner, both because the number of eligible recipients is rising and because accumulated benefits increase with the length of employment.
On the revenue side, growth is limited. The contribution rate remains unchanged, and although wages rise with inflation, this is not enough to offset the expenditure that is expanding faster. As a result, the fund has to start drawing on accumulated reserves, and if this trend continues without change, there is a high possibility that fund reserves will fall to a critical point.
What is even more worrying is that the impact is not confined to the system level, but is directly linked to the lives of younger workers, especially those aged 35 or younger today, who may face the risk of not receiving the post-retirement benefits they expect if reform is not carried out in time.
Although some assumptions have been tested, such as raising contribution rates or increasing returns on investment, the model’s results clearly show that these measures can only “extend the timeframe” to some extent, but cannot truly solve the structural problem. This means the key question is not “when will the fund run out?” but “when will reform begin?” while enough time and resources remain.
The reform approach, therefore, needs to be viewed systematically and in stages. It should begin with building confidence by improving the fund’s transparency and governance, so insured persons can see that the resources they have contributed are being managed efficiently and can be scrutinised. Important “parameters”, such as contribution rates, the pension calculation formula or the retirement age, could then be adjusted to maintain medium-term stability while taking intergenerational fairness into account.
In the long term, reform may need to go further by reviewing the structure of the entire pension system so that it is in line with the “multi-pillar” concept, which spreads risk among the state, compulsory savings and voluntary savings to create sustainability in a rapidly changing economic and social context.
Ultimately, “time” is the most limited resource for Thailand’s social security system today. The later the reform begins, the fewer options will remain and the higher the cost of correction will become. The key question, therefore, is not simply whether the system will face a crisis, but whether Thai society will choose to face change with a plan or allow that crisis to arrive when no choices are left.