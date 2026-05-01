Thai Social Security Fund faces pension pressure as reform is urged

On the revenue side, growth is limited. The contribution rate remains unchanged, and although wages rise with inflation, this is not enough to offset the expenditure that is expanding faster. As a result, the fund has to start drawing on accumulated reserves, and if this trend continues without change, there is a high possibility that fund reserves will fall to a critical point.

What is even more worrying is that the impact is not confined to the system level, but is directly linked to the lives of younger workers, especially those aged 35 or younger today, who may face the risk of not receiving the post-retirement benefits they expect if reform is not carried out in time.

Although some assumptions have been tested, such as raising contribution rates or increasing returns on investment, the model’s results clearly show that these measures can only “extend the timeframe” to some extent, but cannot truly solve the structural problem. This means the key question is not “when will the fund run out?” but “when will reform begin?” while enough time and resources remain.

The reform approach, therefore, needs to be viewed systematically and in stages. It should begin with building confidence by improving the fund’s transparency and governance, so insured persons can see that the resources they have contributed are being managed efficiently and can be scrutinised. Important “parameters”, such as contribution rates, the pension calculation formula or the retirement age, could then be adjusted to maintain medium-term stability while taking intergenerational fairness into account.

In the long term, reform may need to go further by reviewing the structure of the entire pension system so that it is in line with the “multi-pillar” concept, which spreads risk among the state, compulsory savings and voluntary savings to create sustainability in a rapidly changing economic and social context.

Ultimately, “time” is the most limited resource for Thailand’s social security system today. The later the reform begins, the fewer options will remain and the higher the cost of correction will become. The key question, therefore, is not simply whether the system will face a crisis, but whether Thai society will choose to face change with a plan or allow that crisis to arrive when no choices are left.