Fruit export push — Commerce targets THB179bn in 2026

The Commerce Ministry is accelerating efforts to boost Thai fruit exports, with a target of 179 billion baht this year, as eastern fruit, especially durian, begins entering the market from May 10 through June.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said she had instructed agencies to roll out measures ahead of the eastern fruit season, covering durian and other fruit varieties.





The ministry will intensify overseas marketing through both offline and online channels to help absorb supply, reduce the risk of oversupply during peak output, and stabilise prices before problems emerge.

Advance measures have already included business matching for fresh fruit, processed fruit and agricultural products on March 5. The activity brought together 101 Thai exporters and 90 importers from 18 countries, generating trade negotiation value of 3.12 billion baht.

A senior Commerce Ministry delegation also visited Hanoi and Lang Son in Vietnam, as well as Chongzuo and Nanning in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from April 23–25. The trip was aimed at facilitating transport and resolving potential obstacles before the 2026 fruit season, especially for shipments moving through northern Vietnam border checkpoints to southern China.