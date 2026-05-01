Court jails ex-senator’s son for 132 years in online gambling and money laundering case

The Criminal Court on April 27 delivered its ruling in case A 2894/2567, brought against Narayut Narakaew and eight others on charges of jointly organising or facilitating illegal online gambling, advertising or inviting others to gamble through electronic media without official permission, conspiring to launder money, and jointly laundering money. One of the defendants was Narote Piriyarangsan, the son of former senator Sangsit Piriyarangsan.

Prosecutors said that between December 28, 2023 and May 27, 2024, the defendants and others who remained at large jointly organised online gambling in various forms through websites displaying deposit channels, allowing access by members of the public of all ages. The court records cited by Thai media said the network divided responsibilities into separate groups, including website owners and managers who received the benefits, and those responsible for running the online gambling systems.

The prosecution also said the defendants conspired to launder money by registering corporate entities and telling banks they were engaged in online retail businesses in order to obtain QR code payment services for receiving gambling money. During the period in question, multiple transfers were made through automated payment systems, ranging from 1.7 million baht to 54.7 million baht.