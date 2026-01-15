Japanese girl, 15, becomes youngest Muay Thai pro

Airi Kadowaki, who is in her third year of junior high school, was registered as a professional Muay Thai fighter with the Sports Authority of Thailand following her 15th birthday in early November, based on the joint recommendation of a Muay Thai organisation in Japan and a prominent Thai gym.

Under Thai law, the minimum age for registering as a professional is 15.

Kadowaki, who is in the mini-flyweight class for those weighing up to 47.62 kilograms, won her debut match as a professional, just one year and eight months after taking up Thai boxing on November 29.

She plans to start travelling back and forth between Yamagata and Bangkok, aiming to become a Muay Thai world champion.

Kadowaki's first match was against a 19-year-old Thai fighter at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, a renowned Muay Thai venue in the Southeast Asian country's capital.

The Japanese fighter won the three-round match by unanimous decision among three referees, overwhelming the opponent with front kicks, jabs and middle kicks.