Japanese girl, 15, becomes youngest Muay Thai pro

Airi Kadowaki, who is in her third year of junior high school, was registered as a professional Muay Thai fighter with the Sports Authority of Thailand following her 15th birthday in early November, based on the joint recommendation of a Muay Thai organisation in Japan and a prominent Thai gym.
Under Thai law, the minimum age for registering as a professional is 15.
Kadowaki, who is in the mini-flyweight class for those weighing up to 47.62 kilograms, won her debut match as a professional, just one year and eight months after taking up Thai boxing on November 29.
She plans to start travelling back and forth between Yamagata and Bangkok, aiming to become a Muay Thai world champion.
Kadowaki's first match was against a 19-year-old Thai fighter at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, a renowned Muay Thai venue in the Southeast Asian country's capital.
The Japanese fighter won the three-round match by unanimous decision among three referees, overwhelming the opponent with front kicks, jabs and middle kicks.
Despite facing some attacks while being clinched in the final round, Kadowaki maintained a stable lead throughout the match.
"I was nervous and worried before the bout, but I'm happy that I had fun and won," the triumphant fighter said.
She "showed strong determination," said her coach, Tomohiro Saito, a former Muay Thai fighter who competed in Thailand and is head of the Japanese Muay Thai organisation.
Before her professional debut, Kadowaki honed her skills, including her signature left front kick, through repetition drills and built her stamina.
Kadowaki began Muay Thai at Saito's gym in Yamagata to become mentally and physically stronger, saying, "I didn't like that I felt down when something bad happened at school."
After watching videos of top fighters and receiving advice from Saito, she gradually became inspired to improve her skills in Thailand.
"I didn't have anxiety or fear because I didn't understand anything," Kadowaki said of her challenge of going to Thailand.
Her parents supported her, encouraging her to enjoy the experience and to always be grateful to those around her.
Still, her training in Thailand this August was not easy.
She faced frustrations caused by difficulties communicating with Thai people due to the language barrier, and shed bitter tears after being unable to perform well at all in a sparring session against a male fighter.
Kadowaki trains at Saito's gym almost every weekday, and at home on holidays, using equipment made by her father.
After advancing to high school, she plans travel between Japan and Thailand for study and Muay Thai training by obtaining a so-called Muay Thai visa, issued by the Thai government specially to foreign competitors.
"It's a good opportunity but also a difficult hurdle, so I want to support her," Saito said.
Kadowaki's goal is to win a contract with One Championship, a multinational martial arts organisation active mainly in Southeast Asia, after pursuing a world title. "I want to be an impressive fighter whom everyone admires," she said.
