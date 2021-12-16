Thu, December 16, 2021

Traditional folk dance drama Nora set for Unesco listing today

Nora – a form of traditional, folk performing art popular in southern Thailand – is expected to win Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage for Humanity honour on Thursday, the Department of Cultural Promotion announced on its Facebook page.

The post on Wednesday read that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation is listing Nora as a Thai cultural heritage.

The department is set to hold a press conference at the Thailand Cultural Centre on Thursday with a live broadcast of Unesco’s announcement from Paris.

The event can also be watched live via the department’s Facebook page from 1pm.

A chairman of Narathiwat’s Nora group told reporters that people in the South have a strong bond with the traditional dance drama as it encourages good deeds and is also a ritual to worship ancestors, besides a tool to strengthen communities.

