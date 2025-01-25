Tawanchai Keeps ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Title with 2nd-Round TKO

With the TKO victory, the 20-year-old Anane won the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt and earned a World Title unification bout with divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 later this year.

ONE 170 Results

Tawanchai PK Saenchai def. Superbon via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 1:10 of round two to retain ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship

Fabricio Andrade def. Kwon Won Il via TKO (liver shot) at 0:42 of round one to retain ONE Bantamweight MMA World Championship

Nabil Anane def. Nico Carrillo via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:35 of round one to claim ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship

Seksan Or Kwanmuang def. Soe Lin Oo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 142.5 lbs catchweight)

Bampara Kouyate def. Jo Nattawut via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:34 of round one (Muay Thai – Featherweight)

Sinsamut Klinmee def. Nauzet Trujillo via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:34 of round one (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Johan Estupinan def. Johan Ghazali via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Maurice Abevi def. Samat Mamedov via TKO at 2:46 of round one (MMA – 176 lbs catchweight)

Marcelo Garcia def. Masakazu Imanari via submission (north-south choke) at 4:49 of round one (Submission Grappling – Openweight)

Masaaki Noiri def. Shakir Al-Tekreeti via KO (leg kick) at 0:14 of round two (Kickboxing – Featherweight)

Suriyanlek Por Yenying def. Thant Zin via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:09 of round two (Muay Thai – 137.25 lbs catchweight)

Jordan Estupinan def. Freddie Haggerty via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Performance Bonus Winners:

- Tawanchai PK Saenchai (US$50,000)

- Fabricio Andrade (US$50,000)

- Nabil Anane (US$50,000)

- Sinsamut Klinmee (US$50,000)