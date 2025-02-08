Chatri Sityodtong, Tawanchai , Superlek honored on World  Muay Thai Day 

Held on February 6 at Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, in celebration of World Muay Thai Day, the event recognized individuals for their contributions to Thailand’s national sport. The ceremony was presided over by Somchai Poolsawat, Chairman of the Committee for the Selection of Outstanding Muay Thai Sports Personnel.
Sityodtong received the "Most Valuable Person for Muay Thai Sports" award for his role in elevating Muay Thai into a global phenomenon. Jitinat Asdamongkol, President of ONE Championship Thailand, accepted the honour on his behalf.
Superlek was named "Outstanding Athlete (Male)." His technical mastery and relentless fighting style have made him one of Thailand’s most formidable stars.
The two-sport World Champion last competed in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver. There, he dethroned Jonathan Haggerty to claim the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title. He is set to defend the belt against interim king Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang next month in Japan.
Meanwhile, Tawanchai was awarded "Public's Favorite Muay Thai Athlete." It’s a testament to his electrifying performances and highlight-reel knockouts that have made him a fan favourite in Thailand and worldwide.
The 25-year-old World Champion successfully defended his gold against Superbon in the ONE 170 main event last month at the sold-out Impact Arena. He now looks to secure two-sport glory when he faces Masaaki Noiri of Japan for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 172.
Beyond Sityodtong and the two superstars, Sergeant Kritsada Poltue, also known as "Pao Saen Keng," was recognized as "Outstanding Muay Thai Referee (Male)" for his officiating work in ONE.
These accolades further highlight ONE Championship’s profound influence on Muay Thai, particularly through the groundbreaking launch of ONE Lumpinee in early 2023. Since its debut, the weekly spectacle at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok has revolutionized the sport, topping television ratings in Thailand and becoming one of the most popular combat sports events globally
By providing a proving ground for both Thai and international fighters, ONE Lumpinee has allowed athletes to compete under the brightest lights, with many aiming to secure a lucrative 3.5 million Baht contract with ONE Championship.