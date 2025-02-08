Chatri Sityodtong, Tawanchai , Superlek honored on World  Muay Thai Day 

The 25-year-old World Champion successfully defended his gold against Superbon in the ONE 170 main event last month at the sold-out Impact Arena. He now looks to secure two-sport glory when he faces Masaaki Noiri of Japan for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 172.

Beyond Sityodtong and the two superstars, Sergeant Kritsada Poltue, also known as "Pao Saen Keng," was recognized as "Outstanding Muay Thai Referee (Male)" for his officiating work in ONE.

These accolades further highlight ONE Championship’s profound influence on Muay Thai, particularly through the groundbreaking launch of ONE Lumpinee in early 2023. Since its debut, the weekly spectacle at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok has revolutionized the sport, topping television ratings in Thailand and becoming one of the most popular combat sports events globally

By providing a proving ground for both Thai and international fighters, ONE Lumpinee has allowed athletes to compete under the brightest lights, with many aiming to secure a lucrative 3.5 million Baht contract with ONE Championship.