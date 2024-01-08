Agency admits Andaman tsunami buoy defected, claims tsunami warnings unaffected

The department was responding to a comment posted on the Foundation of National Disaster Warning Council’s Facebook page. The post said that Thais should not bank on just the tsunami warning system as buoy “Station 23461” had stopped working and stopped feeding information into the warning system. The comment was posted on Saturday.

However, it was not until Monday that the department responded. It said that the problems with the Station 23461 buoy were nothing new, as the department had been seeking help from the Royal Thai Navy to retrieve it since August 7 last year.

The department said it had realised that the buoy had stopped feeding information into the system on August 3 and called on the Third Naval base to retrieve it for maintenance.