Ultimate Destiny applies AI to revolutionise horoscope market

This groundbreaking platform applies artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse each individual’s face and tailor predictions to their unique fate.

According to the co-founders and CEOs of Ultimate Destiny Co Ltd, Anthika Limpiananchai and Chaowanon Klangpremchit, up to 88% of Thais rely on horoscope and astrological readings. This popularity has made the occult sciences market in Thailand worth hundreds of millions of baht.

The U Destiny platform is expected to build a 1-million-strong user base by yearend, tapping into several countries. Currently undergoing market trial in Thai, the platform should also be available in English and Japanese by August.