Ultimate Destiny applies AI to revolutionise horoscope market

This groundbreaking platform applies artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse each individual’s face and tailor predictions to their unique fate.
According to the co-founders and CEOs of Ultimate Destiny Co Ltd, Anthika Limpiananchai and Chaowanon Klangpremchit, up to 88% of Thais rely on horoscope and astrological readings. This popularity has made the occult sciences market in Thailand worth hundreds of millions of baht.
The U Destiny platform is expected to build a 1-million-strong user base by yearend, tapping into several countries. Currently undergoing market trial in Thai, the platform should also be available in English and Japanese by August.
Operating as a web application, the platform applies AI technology to “read” faces (physiognomy) and assess birth charts to swiftly come up with an individually tailored prediction, saving users time and money in seeking face-to-face consultations with an astrologer.
The platform also stores all personal data in a closed vault for future use. Users can also sign up for a bespoke daily horoscope via Line notifications.
In the next phase, the U Destiny platform will support HR departments by assessing applicants’ suitability in specific roles, their leadership styles, strengths and weaknesses. The platform will also bring together experts in various fields, including psychology, to enhance its capabilities further.