Japan warns of possible major quake after M7.7 tremor, urges seven prefectures to stay alert until April 27

Japan has issued a warning urging residents in seven prefectures to remain vigilant for a potential major earthquake following a strong tremor off the country’s north, NHK World reported on Tuesday (April 21).

The report said a tsunami warning issued after the quake was later lifted, but the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has cautioned that further large earthquakes could still occur, particularly along two undersea trenches in the Pacific.

The advisory follows a magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Monday (April 20). The JMA said people in affected areas should prepare for disasters and continue monitoring official updates.