Anutin says 11 Deep South blasts aimed to disrupt local polls, not terrorism

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, said security agencies believe the coordinated bombings and arson attacks on 11 petrol stations across Thailand’s three southern border provinces were intended to disrupt the local elections, rather than constitute an act of terrorism.

Speaking at Or Tor Kor (OTK) Market on Sunday (11 January 2026), Anutin said the incidents occurred around midnight on 10 January in Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani. He said he had been briefed and that there were no fatalities.