Anutin says 11 Deep South blasts aimed to disrupt local polls, not terrorism

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, said security agencies believe the coordinated bombings and arson attacks on 11 petrol stations across Thailand’s three southern border provinces were intended to disrupt the local elections, rather than constitute an act of terrorism.
Speaking at Or Tor Kor (OTK) Market on Sunday (11 January 2026), Anutin said the incidents occurred around midnight on 10 January in Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani. He said he had been briefed and that there were no fatalities.
He said security officials assessed the attacks as a “signal” intended to cause disruption and timed to coincide with the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) Election, adding that authorities must ensure such incidents do not recur.
He said he had coordinated with the Fourth Army Region and the Provincial Police Region 9 to address the situation.
Asked whether an emergency security meeting would be convened, Anutin said discussions were currently taking place among those directly responsible.
On the Thai–Cambodian border, Anutin said the situation had stabilised.
He noted that residents who had been forced to leave their homes for more than 20 days had returned during the New Year period, and that there had been no developments since.
He added there were no signs indicating an imminent clash, but said Thailand must remain vigilant, with security forces maintaining readiness along the frontier.