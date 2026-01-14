US to suspend visa services for 75 countries, including Thailand

Fox News reported on Wednesday (January 14) that the US State Department has ordered the suspension of all visa processing for 75 countries to enhance the screening of applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.
A memo from the State Department, first reported by Fox News, instructed consular officers to refuse visa applications under existing laws while the department reviews and updates its screening procedures for new applicants.
The list of countries affected by the suspension includes Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Yemen, and several others, including Thailand.
The suspension is set to begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the State Department completes its visa process review.
Fox News further reported that Somalia is being particularly scrutinised by US government officials due to a scandal involving widespread fraud in Minnesota. Prosecutors discovered massive abuse of welfare programmes funded by taxpayers, with many of those involved being Somali or Somali-American.
In November 2025, the US State Department issued a cable to embassies and consulates worldwide, directing officials to enforce stricter screening rules under the "public charge" provisions of immigration law.
This policy mandates consular officers to refuse visas to applicants who are assessed as likely to depend on public welfare, considering various factors such as health, age, English proficiency, financial stability, and potential long-term medical care needs.
Applicants who are elderly or overweight may face visa refusal, as well as those with a history of receiving government benefits or having been in state-run care facilities.
"The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people," State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said in a statement.
"Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits."