US to suspend visa services for 75 countries, including Thailand

Fox News reported on Wednesday (January 14) that the US State Department has ordered the suspension of all visa processing for 75 countries to enhance the screening of applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.

A memo from the State Department, first reported by Fox News, instructed consular officers to refuse visa applications under existing laws while the department reviews and updates its screening procedures for new applicants.

The list of countries affected by the suspension includes Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Yemen, and several others, including Thailand.

The suspension is set to begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the State Department completes its visa process review.