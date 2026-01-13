Thai exporters brace for US Supreme Court tariff ruling

Thailand’s exporters are closely watching a US Supreme Court ruling due on 14 January 2026 on President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariff” policy, with officials warning the decision could become a turning point for global trade conditions and Thailand’s 2026 outlook.

Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary for finance, said Thailand has prepared for both scenarios. If the Supreme Court allows the policy to continue, he said conditions would remain broadly unchanged because both government and the private sector have already adapted and put mitigation plans in place. If the court blocks the tariffs, he said it would immediately become a positive factor for Thailand’s economy and exports.

The US reciprocal tariff policy has been a major shock to global trade, setting a minimum tariff of 10% for all countries and up to 50% for some. Thailand is currently subject to a 19% reciprocal tariff — down from an earlier figure of 36% that had been discussed — with the measure in force since 7 August 2025.

In ASEAN, the reciprocal tariff rates vary, with Singapore at 10% (the lowest in the region). Thailand is grouped at 19% alongside Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia, while Vietnam is at 20%, Brunei at 25%, and Laos and Myanmar at 40%, the highest in the region.