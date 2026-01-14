Gold, silver hit record highs as inflation data cements Fed rate cut bets

Gold reached a new record high on Tuesday(January 13), driven by US inflation data that reinforced expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, along with ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties that fueled demand for safe-haven assets.

Silver also reached a fresh peak.

As of 1.31pm ET (1831 GMT), spot gold was holding steady at US$4,591.49 per ounce, following an earlier record high of US$4,634.33.

US gold futures for February settled 0.3% lower at US$4,599.10.

David Meger, Director of Metals Trading at High Ridge Futures, commented, "The slightly positive market sentiment was largely driven by the benign CPI data, which increases the likelihood of future Fed rate cuts."

The US core Consumer Price Index rose by 0.2% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year in December, coming in below analyst expectations of 0.3% and 2.7%, respectively.