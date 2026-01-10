Gold climbs on soft US jobs data and global uncertainty

Gold prices rose on Friday and were on track for a weekly gain as investors assessed weaker-than-expected US employment data alongside broad policy and geopolitical uncertainty.

Spot gold was up about 0.5% in early afternoon New York trade, hovering around $4,500 an ounce. The metal was poised to post a weekly rise of roughly 4%, after previously setting an all-time high in late December.

US gold futures settled higher, also holding near the $4,500 level.

The US labour report showed non-farm payrolls rose by 50,000 in December, below forecasts of 60,000, while the unemployment rate eased to 4.4%, also slightly better than expected. The data reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice this year — a backdrop that tends to support non-yielding assets such as gold.