UAE Joins Global Condolences as Death Toll in Thai Crane Collapse Reaches 32

The UAE and China express solidarity with Thailand after a construction crane crushed a moving train in Nakhon Ratchasima, leaving dozens dead.
The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Thailand following a catastrophic construction accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province that has claimed the lives of 32 people and left more than 60 others injured.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Thai government and its people.
The ministry further offered its wishes for a speedy recovery for those hospitalised in the wake of the tragedy.
The Scale of the Tragedy
The accident occurred on Wednesday in the Sikhio district, approximately 230 km northeast of Bangkok.
A massive construction crane, being used to build an elevated section of a high-speed rail line, collapsed onto Special Express Train No. 21 as it was travelling from the capital to Ubon Ratchathani.
Emergency services confirmed the conclusion of the search and rescue phase late Wednesday.
The Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima has officially closed the emergency command centre after confirming that all passengers have been accounted for.
The final death toll was confirmed at 32, with efforts now pivoting towards clearing heavy debris and restoring the rail line to service.
Diplomatic Sympathy and Accountability
The tragedy has drawn international attention, particularly from China, as the crane was part of a joint China-Thailand high-speed rail project.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed Beijing’s deep sympathy, stating that the Chinese government is closely monitoring developments.
However, Mao clarified that preliminary reports indicate the specific section of the track where the collapse occurred was under the management of a Thai construction firm.
She reiterated that Beijing places the highest emphasis on the safety of international infrastructure projects while the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
Government Outrage Over Compensation
Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Chanvirakul visited the site on Wednesday to inspect the wreckage and meet with victims' families.
While promising full state support, the Prime Minister expressed visible outrage upon learning of the initial compensation figures proposed by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).
The acting Governor of the SRT initially offered 40,000 baht for funeral expenses and an additional 40,000 baht in support—a sum Anutin vehemently rejected.
“That’s not enough,” the Prime Minister stated. “It should be in the millions. This is not just a slap in the face to the victims’ families, but a slap in the face to the government as well.”
Anutin has called for immediate accountability from the project managers and contractors involved, vowing that those responsible for the oversight will be held to the highest legal standards.