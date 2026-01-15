UAE Joins Global Condolences as Death Toll in Thai Crane Collapse Reaches 32

The UAE and China express solidarity with Thailand after a construction crane crushed a moving train in Nakhon Ratchasima, leaving dozens dead.

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Thailand following a catastrophic construction accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province that has claimed the lives of 32 people and left more than 60 others injured.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Thai government and its people.

The ministry further offered its wishes for a speedy recovery for those hospitalised in the wake of the tragedy.

The Scale of the Tragedy

The accident occurred on Wednesday in the Sikhio district, approximately 230 km northeast of Bangkok.

A massive construction crane, being used to build an elevated section of a high-speed rail line, collapsed onto Special Express Train No. 21 as it was travelling from the capital to Ubon Ratchathani.

Emergency services confirmed the conclusion of the search and rescue phase late Wednesday.

The Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima has officially closed the emergency command centre after confirming that all passengers have been accounted for.

The final death toll was confirmed at 32, with efforts now pivoting towards clearing heavy debris and restoring the rail line to service.

