Anutin blasts low compensation for rail crash victims, demands millions for families

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Chanvirakul on Wednesday visited the site of the tragic train accident in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima, where a construction crane fell on Train No. 21 (Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani). The accident resulted in over 30 deaths.
Anutin expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and promised full support for their recovery. He also personally inspected the accident site and called for accountability from the construction project managers and contractors involved.
However, Anutin was outraged upon hearing the initial compensation figures from the acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). The compensation offered was 40,000 baht for funeral expenses and 40,000 baht as initial support.
“That’s not enough,” Anutin said. “It should be in the millions. This is not just a slap in the face to the victims’ families, but a slap in the face to the government as well.”
The PM instructed the Transport Minister to call an SRT board meeting to discuss compensation, stressing that it must be at least 7 digits for the families. He also made it clear that SRT must take responsibility, as the service provider, for what was not just a construction accident but a tragedy affecting the public.
Anutin also questioned how such incidents continue to happen, particularly with contractors who have been involved in multiple major projects, including SAO building collapses and Rama 2 Road construction. He emphasised the need for stricter laws to blacklist these companies and ensure accountability.
The Transport Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, added that the construction contract had clearly stated that work must stop when a train is passing, and an investigation is underway into why the construction continued despite this stipulation.