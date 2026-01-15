Anutin blasts low compensation for rail crash victims, demands millions for families

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Chanvirakul on Wednesday visited the site of the tragic train accident in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima, where a construction crane fell on Train No. 21 (Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani). The accident resulted in over 30 deaths.

Anutin expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and promised full support for their recovery. He also personally inspected the accident site and called for accountability from the construction project managers and contractors involved.

However, Anutin was outraged upon hearing the initial compensation figures from the acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). The compensation offered was 40,000 baht for funeral expenses and 40,000 baht as initial support.

“That’s not enough,” Anutin said. “It should be in the millions. This is not just a slap in the face to the victims’ families, but a slap in the face to the government as well.”