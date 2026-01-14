CREC under scrutiny after crane collapse kills 28 in Nakhon Ratchasima train tragedy

A tragic accident occurred on January 14, 2026, when a construction crane on the high-speed rail project in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima, collapsed onto Special Express Train No. 21, running between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Ubon Ratchathani. At least 28 people were killed, with many more injured.
The Ministry of Transport has immediately ordered an investigation and measures to assist those affected. However, the private contractor responsible has not yet provided any explanation for the cause of the collapse.
The project, managed by the ITD-CREC No. 10 Joint Venture, consists of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD) and China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC). The project’s consultants include four companies, namely Epsilon Co., Ltd., Chotichinda Consultants Co., Ltd., MHPM Co., Ltd., and WSP Thailand Co., Ltd.
CREC, a Chinese network, has previously worked on significant projects in Thailand, such as the State Audit Office (SAO) building, which was destroyed in a large earthquake in March 2025. This disaster led to fatalities and injuries, raising concerns over CREC's safety and operations.
CREC has also been involved in numerous government contracts since 2018, using a business model where it forms joint ventures with other private companies to bid on state projects. These contracts range from medium-scale government works worth approximately 100 million baht to large concessions worth 1 billion baht.
Currently, the SAO case is under investigation, with several individuals involved being detained and questioned. The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has submitted evidence to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which is probing at least 76 individuals, including 70 government officials. Among those under investigation are four senior officials from the State Audit Office.
This tragedy has brought significant scrutiny to the practices of Chinese companies operating in Thailand, especially regarding their handling of public works projects. The investigation continues as authorities seek accountability for the accident and its consequences.