CREC under scrutiny after crane collapse kills 28 in Nakhon Ratchasima train tragedy

A tragic accident occurred on January 14, 2026, when a construction crane on the high-speed rail project in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima, collapsed onto Special Express Train No. 21, running between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Ubon Ratchathani. At least 28 people were killed, with many more injured.

The Ministry of Transport has immediately ordered an investigation and measures to assist those affected. However, the private contractor responsible has not yet provided any explanation for the cause of the collapse.

The project, managed by the ITD-CREC No. 10 Joint Venture, consists of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD) and China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC). The project’s consultants include four companies, namely Epsilon Co., Ltd., Chotichinda Consultants Co., Ltd., MHPM Co., Ltd., and WSP Thailand Co., Ltd.