Update: Crane collapse onto train in Sikhiu, 28 dead, 64 injured

On January 14, 2026, at 12:30 PM, a crane from the high-speed rail project in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima, collapsed onto Special Express 21, a train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani. The accident occurred near Sikhio Station, with the train moving at 120 km/h at the time. As of the latest update, 28 people have been confirmed dead, and 64 others have been injured.
The fallen crane struck the second carriage (No. 2521) of the train, causing it to derail and start a fire. Passengers trapped inside the air-conditioned carriage could not escape due to the automatic electric doors and non-opening windows. The fire is currently being extinguished, and rescue teams are working hard to assist the injured and search for missing individuals.
Teerapat Kachamat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, confirmed that 13 ALS rescue teams have been mobilized to evacuate victims and move them to nearby hospitals, including Sikhio Hospital, Pak Chong Hospital, Sung Noen Hospital, and Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and provide assistance, while safety measures are being implemented at the site. The total number of affected individuals is 86, including passengers and crew. Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.
A journalist asked Teerasak Wongsoongnoen, the train conductor involved in the incident, who was still in shock from the event. His clothes were stained with blood, and he had an injury to his finger but continued to assist the passengers fully. He explained:
“This train departed from Bangkok at 6:10 AM, heading to Ubon Ratchathani. We arrived at the incident location around 9:10 AM. The train had three carriages in total. The first carriage was safe, but the second and third carriages were damaged, with injuries reported. The train had about 200 passengers onboard.
At the time of the incident, I was in the train, traveling at 120 km/h. After the crane fell and hit the train, both I and the passengers were thrown up from our seats, sustaining injuries. However, I regained my composure and immediately began helping the passengers. Soon after, a fire broke out in the second carriage, and together with the local villagers, we tried to help the injured passengers. Unfortunately, we could not assist those in the second carriage due to the fire. We were only able to help those in the third carriage get out.”