Update: Crane collapse onto train in Sikhiu, 28 dead, 64 injured

On January 14, 2026, at 12:30 PM, a crane from the high-speed rail project in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima, collapsed onto Special Express 21, a train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani. The accident occurred near Sikhio Station, with the train moving at 120 km/h at the time. As of the latest update, 28 people have been confirmed dead, and 64 others have been injured.

The fallen crane struck the second carriage (No. 2521) of the train, causing it to derail and start a fire. Passengers trapped inside the air-conditioned carriage could not escape due to the automatic electric doors and non-opening windows. The fire is currently being extinguished, and rescue teams are working hard to assist the injured and search for missing individuals.





Teerapat Kachamat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, confirmed that 13 ALS rescue teams have been mobilized to evacuate victims and move them to nearby hospitals, including Sikhio Hospital, Pak Chong Hospital, Sung Noen Hospital, and Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.





Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and provide assistance, while safety measures are being implemented at the site. The total number of affected individuals is 86, including passengers and crew. Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.