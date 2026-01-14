Korat Train Crash Update: 22 dead, 55 injured after collision with fallen crane

The authorities have updated the death toll from a crash involving an express train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani after it collided with a fallen construction crane on the tracks in Nakhon Ratchasima. The current toll stands at 22 dead, with 55 others injured.

Investigation Underway into Falling Construction Crane

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Rail Transport deployed officials to the scene in Ban Thanon Kot village, Si Khiew district, Nakhon Ratchasima. They are investigating how a construction crane, part of the elevated high-speed railway project, fell onto the tracks.