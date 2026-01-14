Korat Train Crash Update: 22 dead, 55 injured after collision with fallen crane

The authorities have updated the death toll from a crash involving an express train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani after it collided with a fallen construction crane on the tracks in Nakhon Ratchasima. The current toll stands at 22 dead, with 55 others injured.
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Rail Transport deployed officials to the scene in Ban Thanon Kot village, Si Khiew district, Nakhon Ratchasima. They are investigating how a construction crane, part of the elevated high-speed railway project, fell onto the tracks.
The incident occurred around 9:45 AM when the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani special express train struck the construction crane blocking its path. Traveling at high speed, the impact caused the train to derail.
Initially, three fatalities were reported, but the death toll was later revised to 22 by 11:00 AM.
The crash caused a loud noise, and the impact further dislodged the remaining structure of the crane, which fell onto the derailed train.
Rescue teams arrived at the scene to find 22 confirmed dead and 55 injured. About 190 passengers were still trapped inside the severely damaged carriages. Emergency medical teams and rescue workers rushed to the site, working tirelessly to free the trapped passengers using iron cutters.
The accident occurred in the section of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway under the third and fourth contracts, which cover Lam Ta Kong-Si Khiew and Kudjik-Khok Kruad. The contracts were awarded to Italian-Thai Development Plc. As of December last year, construction on these sections was 99.54% complete.
Project Details:
Railway Structure Construction
From km 191+050 to km 214+000 and km 225+000 to km 239+500, covering a total distance of 37.45 kilometers. The breakdown is as follows:
1.1 Railway Embankment: Approximately 14.12 kilometers in length
1.2 Elevated Railway Structure: Approximately 23.33 kilometers in length
Supporting Buildings and Facilities
Additional Infrastructure Work