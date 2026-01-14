Crane falls onto tracks, causing deadly train crash in Nakhon Ratchasima, 40+ injured

A devastating accident occurred on Wednesday (January 14), when a large construction crane, used for railway track installation, collapsed onto a moving train in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The incident left more than 20 people injured, with several passengers trapped inside the train carriages.

At the scene, emergency responders were shocked to find the massive steel crane fallen across the train carriages, causing the roof to collapse.

The impact shattered the windows, and the train's metal structure was severely bent.