Death toll rises on fifth of seven dangerous days

As many as 207 people have died in road accidents nationwide as the fifth day of the “seven dangerous days” has passed, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).
At the DDPM’s press conference on Sunday, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said another 1,141 people were injured in 1,185 road accidents during the New Year holiday break, known as the “seven dangerous days,” which this year runs from December 30, 2025, to January 5, 2026.
Pattana said Phuket recorded the highest number of road accidents, at 47, and injuries, at 51. Bangkok reported the highest number of fatalities, with 18 deaths, while only nine provinces recorded no deaths, he said.
On Saturday alone, 191 road accidents were reported, leaving 188 people injured and 27 dead. Excessive speeding was the leading cause, accounting for 33.51% of the accidents, the DDPM said.
Motorcycles were involved in most accidents, accounting for 72.62%, while the majority occurred on straight roads, at 84.82%, the department said.
Most accidents occurred between 9.01am and noon, 12.01pm and 3pm, and 6.01pm and 9pm.
Most casualties were aged between 20 and 29, accounting for 16.28%.
Pattana said officials nationwide have been ordered to tighten safety measures, particularly at road checkpoints, to facilitate traffic and inspect drunk, speeding, drowsy, and unbelted drivers.
He added that drivers of public transport, including buses, have been instructed to ensure readiness, while transport operators must adequately prepare vehicles for the expected return of travellers to Bangkok.
The minister also urged commuters to report incidents to the DDPM via the 24-hour hotline 1784 or through the LINE application at @1784DDPM.