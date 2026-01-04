Death toll rises on fifth of seven dangerous days

As many as 207 people have died in road accidents nationwide as the fifth day of the “seven dangerous days” has passed, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

At the DDPM’s press conference on Sunday, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said another 1,141 people were injured in 1,185 road accidents during the New Year holiday break, known as the “seven dangerous days,” which this year runs from December 30, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Pattana said Phuket recorded the highest number of road accidents, at 47, and injuries, at 51. Bangkok reported the highest number of fatalities, with 18 deaths, while only nine provinces recorded no deaths, he said.

On Saturday alone, 191 road accidents were reported, leaving 188 people injured and 27 dead. Excessive speeding was the leading cause, accounting for 33.51% of the accidents, the DDPM said.