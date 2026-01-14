Transport orders urgent crane incident probe, collaborates on aid

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, has instructed the Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport and the Acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand to investigate the cause of the crane collapse that fell on Special Express 21, traveling between Bangkok's Central Station (Krungthep Aphiwat) and Ubon Ratchathani. This incident occurred near Nong Nam Khun Station and Sikhio Station in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. The collapse resulted in a tragic loss of life.

According to Phiphat, initial reports were still unconfirmed about the number of deaths and injuries. Authorities are still working to confirm the figures. (Updated: 22 dead, 55 injured)

The train had a total of 195 passengers and staff on board. Phiphat expressed his deep condolences to the victims' families and those injured in the incident. He also expressed concern for all passengers affected by this tragic event.

"I have instructed the Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport and the Acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand to investigate the cause of the accident in detail and report the results transparently," Phiphat said. "We will take all necessary steps to ensure such an incident doesn't happen again."