Italian-Thai SVP quizzed over SAO building construction

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has confirmed ongoing progress in its investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building, a case officially designated as a special investigation.

Supapangkoon Phichitkul, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Offences Related to Bidding to Government Agencies and a member of the investigative panel, revealed that on April 29, 2025, Meinhardt (Thailand) Ltd., the firm responsible for engineering design, had already been questioned by special case investigators.

Forum Architect Co., Ltd., which handled the architectural design, will also be summoned. Both companies are involved in the project as a joint venture. Under the Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act 2017, any changes require approval from the design firm. Investigators are now determining whether proper procedures were followed.

The inquiry follows an admission by Teera, Managing Director of Meinhardt, that modifications were made to the elevator shaft design to widen adjacent walkways. According to Supapangkoon, the adjustment—reducing the shaft width from 30 cm to 25 cm—falls under the Building Control Act 1979. The changes were submitted by a consulting firm to the design firm. Initial testimony indicates the modification was jointly agreed upon by Forum Architect and Meinhardt.