Italian-Thai SVP quizzed over SAO building construction

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has confirmed ongoing progress in its investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building, a case officially designated as a special investigation.
Supapangkoon Phichitkul, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Offences Related to Bidding to Government Agencies and a member of the investigative panel, revealed that on April 29, 2025, Meinhardt (Thailand) Ltd., the firm responsible for engineering design, had already been questioned by special case investigators.
Forum Architect Co., Ltd., which handled the architectural design, will also be summoned. Both companies are involved in the project as a joint venture. Under the Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act 2017, any changes require approval from the design firm. Investigators are now determining whether proper procedures were followed.
The inquiry follows an admission by Teera, Managing Director of Meinhardt, that modifications were made to the elevator shaft design to widen adjacent walkways. According to Supapangkoon, the adjustment—reducing the shaft width from 30 cm to 25 cm—falls under the Building Control Act 1979. The changes were submitted by a consulting firm to the design firm. Initial testimony indicates the modification was jointly agreed upon by Forum Architect and Meinhardt.
When asked whether the elevator shaft alteration may have contributed to the building’s collapse, Supapangkoon emphasised that the matter remains under investigation. He asked for time to allow officials to gather facts and evidence, but noted that all parties have been cooperative thus far.
The investigation also includes Kriangsak, Senior Vice President of Italian-Thai Development Public Co., Ltd., who was questioned about the company's joint venture with China Railway No. 10. According to his statement, China Railway served as the construction contractor, following designs approved through proper procedures. Any construction issues were to be reported to the supervisors or PKW Co., Ltd., the project manager. As per standard practice, contractors were expected to adhere strictly to the approved plans.
Supapangkoon explained that Italian-Thai partnered with China Railway based on previous collaborations dating back to before 2020. However, the DSI has not yet launched a detailed investigation into past joint ventures. The current focus remains squarely on the SAO building collapse and expanding inquiries into project design, construction oversight, and possible procedural violations.
When asked if other joint projects between Italian-Thai and China Railway would come under scrutiny, Supapangkoon said the matter is still under discussion among the investigation team and updates will be provided to the media as they become available.
On the question of possible bid rigging, he confirmed that the DSI has already registered a separate case under Thailand’s anti-collusion laws. Investigators are reviewing the project in its entirety to determine if it meets the criteria for bid rigging. All relevant legal provisions are being examined. The State Audit Office has submitted related project documents to assist with the probe.
Authorities are expected to issue summonses to six companies that submitted bids for the SAO building construction. These are scheduled to begin mid-May 2025.