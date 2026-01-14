Search temporarily halted after loud noise from crane causes panic

On January 14, 2026, at 9:13 AM, a construction crane from the high-speed rail project collapsed onto Special Express 21, a diesel-powered air-conditioned train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani. The incident occurred between Nong Nam Khun Station and Sikhio Station in Nakhon Ratchasima. The train was moving at 120 km/h at the time of the accident.
The collapse caused one carriage to derail, and another carriage caught fire. There were 22 confirmed deaths and more than 50 injuries reported. The fallen crane part was the support base of the crane (weighing 20-30 tons), which landed on the second carriage (No. 2521), where there were 40 passengers inside. The fire made it impossible for passengers to exit the train, as it was an air-conditioned train with electric automatic doors and non-opening windows.
Following the incident, Banlank Waisiri, Deputy Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima, and Pol Maj Gen Narongsak Phromthara, the Provincial Police Chief, rushed to the scene. They ordered the Sikhio Police to investigate the cause of the accident and questioned the engineers and supervisors overseeing the construction project. These personnel were brought in for a detailed investigation at the Sikhio Police Station.
At the latest update, Banlank ordered a temporary halt to the search and rescue efforts due to a loud noise coming from the remaining crane still on the construction site.
This noise caused panic among the rescue teams, who quickly evacuated the area. The situation will resume once engineers conduct safety checks, after which the search operation will continue.
The Ministry of Public Health provided an update, stating that 13 ALS rescue teams were mobilized to evacuate the injured and unharmed passengers. All victims have been safely moved from the site.
As of 11:45 AM on January 14, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed that all injured individuals, along with those not injured, have been fully evacuated from the scene and are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals, including Sikhio Hospital, Pak Chong Hospital, Sung Noen Hospital, Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, Thepratan Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, Pak Thong Chai Hospital, Dan Khun Thot Hospital, and Kham Talay Sorn Hospital.
The crash occurred as the crane from the high-speed rail project between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima fell onto the train, derailing the second carriage and causing a fire. The investigation continues, with authorities working to determine the cause of the crane’s fall and assess safety protocols.