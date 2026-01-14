Search temporarily halted after loud noise from crane causes panic

On January 14, 2026, at 9:13 AM, a construction crane from the high-speed rail project collapsed onto Special Express 21, a diesel-powered air-conditioned train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani. The incident occurred between Nong Nam Khun Station and Sikhio Station in Nakhon Ratchasima. The train was moving at 120 km/h at the time of the accident.





The collapse caused one carriage to derail, and another carriage caught fire. There were 22 confirmed deaths and more than 50 injuries reported. The fallen crane part was the support base of the crane (weighing 20-30 tons), which landed on the second carriage (No. 2521), where there were 40 passengers inside. The fire made it impossible for passengers to exit the train, as it was an air-conditioned train with electric automatic doors and non-opening windows.





Following the incident, Banlank Waisiri, Deputy Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima, and Pol Maj Gen Narongsak Phromthara, the Provincial Police Chief, rushed to the scene. They ordered the Sikhio Police to investigate the cause of the accident and questioned the engineers and supervisors overseeing the construction project. These personnel were brought in for a detailed investigation at the Sikhio Police Station.