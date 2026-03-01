Energy minister: Thailand has 61 days of oil reserves

Energy Minister Atthaphon Rerkpiboon has ordered officials to closely monitor unrest linked to Iran, saying the country has sufficient fuel reserves and will activate measures to manage prices and stock levels if the situation drags on.
The Energy Ministry has been tracking the escalating Israel–Iran conflict, which intensified from the afternoon of February 28, 2026, to ensure it does not affect domestic supply.
Deputy Permanent Secretary Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, speaking as the ministry’s spokesperson, warned the fighting has fuelled oil-price volatility and raised concerns Iran could move to close the Strait of Hormuz—a major oil-shipping route that could affect around 20% of global demand.
Oil, LPG and LNG stock levels
The ministry instructed relevant agencies to keep close watch on domestic reserves of oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG), ensuring supplies remain adequate. As of February 23, 2026, reserves were reported as follows:
In total, oil supply was reported at 7,795 million litres, sufficient for 61 days of consumption.
LNG imports in March
For March 2026, Thailand is scheduled to import four LNG cargoes. Two have already passed through the Strait of Hormuz, while the remaining two are still en route. The ministry said this is not expected to affect reserves, but it will manage supplies to maintain stability if the situation becomes prolonged or more severe.
Contingency plans and misinformation warning
The ministry said it has been monitoring the Israel–Iran situation continuously and has prepared plans in case the Strait of Hormuz is closed, including sourcing fuel from alternative suppliers. While there has been no impact yet on either stock levels or prices, it has drawn up multiple scenarios should fighting intensify and continue.
Veerapat cautioned that fragile conditions can trigger misinformation and fake news on social media, urging the public to follow updates only through the ministry’s official channels.