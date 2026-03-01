Energy minister: Thailand has 61 days of oil reserves

Energy Minister Atthaphon Rerkpiboon has ordered officials to closely monitor unrest linked to Iran, saying the country has sufficient fuel reserves and will activate measures to manage prices and stock levels if the situation drags on.

The Energy Ministry has been tracking the escalating Israel–Iran conflict, which intensified from the afternoon of February 28, 2026, to ensure it does not affect domestic supply.

Deputy Permanent Secretary Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, speaking as the ministry’s spokesperson, warned the fighting has fuelled oil-price volatility and raised concerns Iran could move to close the Strait of Hormuz—a major oil-shipping route that could affect around 20% of global demand.

Oil, LPG and LNG stock levels



The ministry instructed relevant agencies to keep close watch on domestic reserves of oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG), ensuring supplies remain adequate. As of February 23, 2026, reserves were reported as follows:

Oil in storage (crude + refined products): 4,925 million litres, enough for 38 days

Crude oil in transit (already through Hormuz): 1,746 million litres

Oil from other sources: 1,124 million litres, enough for 23 days

In total, oil supply was reported at 7,795 million litres, sufficient for 61 days of consumption.