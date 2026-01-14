Thai Engineers cite 4 causes of crane accidents on rail project

The Thai Structural Engineers Association has outlined four potential causes of the crane accident that occurred on the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project in Sikhiu. The incident, where a launching crane support weighing 20-30 tons fell onto a passing train, resulted in several deaths and injuries.

Professor Dr Amorn Pimanmas, the President of the Association, explained that the launching crane truss is a movable steel framework used in constructing the high-speed rail structure, built progressively section by section. However, the component that fell onto the train was the support base, placed underneath the steel truss. This support base weighed 20-30 tons per unit.

The cause of the support base's collapse has not been definitively determined at this time. However, there are four preliminary hypotheses regarding the potential causes of the incident: