Update: Crane collapse onto train kills 32, injures 64, 3 missing

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2026

Authorities report 32 dead, 64 injured, and 3 missing after a crane collapse onto a passenger train in Si Khiew, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Public Health Office issued the latest update on the crane collapse that fell onto a high-speed train in Si Khiew, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Wednesday (January 14). 

The incident, involving a construction crane from the high-speed rail project that collapsed onto the special express train No. 21 (Krung Thep Aphiwat–Ubon Ratchathani), has resulted in significant casualties.

 

As of 5.20pm, the current toll stands as follows:

  • Deaths: 32
  • Severe injuries: 7
  • Moderate injuries: 19
  • Minor injuries: 38
  • Missing persons: 3
  • Total affected: 99

The injured are receiving proper medical care, and the authorities are in the process of identifying the deceased.

