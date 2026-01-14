Update: Crane collapse onto train kills 32, injures 64, 3 missing

The Nakhon Ratchasima Public Health Office issued the latest update on the crane collapse that fell onto a high-speed train in Si Khiew, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Wednesday (January 14).

The incident, involving a construction crane from the high-speed rail project that collapsed onto the special express train No. 21 (Krung Thep Aphiwat–Ubon Ratchathani), has resulted in significant casualties.