Phuket Airport clarifies no passengers injured in air turbulence incident

Phuket International Airport clarified on Wednesday that none of the 160 passengers aboard an Etihad Airways flight were injured when the plane encountered air turbulence on its way to the airport earlier that day.

Immediate Response and Coordination

The airport explained that at 11:00 AM, Etihad Airways contacted the airport's medical division to report that Flight 416, arriving from Abu Dhabi, had encountered air turbulence. The airline was unsure of the exact number of passengers who might have been injured.