Phuket Airport clarifies no passengers injured in air turbulence incident

Phuket International Airport clarified on Wednesday that none of the 160 passengers aboard an Etihad Airways flight were injured when the plane encountered air turbulence on its way to the airport earlier that day.
The airport explained that at 11:00 AM, Etihad Airways contacted the airport's medical division to report that Flight 416, arriving from Abu Dhabi, had encountered air turbulence. The airline was unsure of the exact number of passengers who might have been injured.
In response to the incident, the airport quickly made preparations and coordinated with the Narenthorn Rescue Center and related networks to ensure readiness. Aircraft parking spot number 15 was prepared to accommodate the situation, and firefighting and rescue personnel were on standby. On-site ground staff were also ready to provide immediate assistance to passengers and crew.
The flight safely landed at 11:50 AM, and airport officials confirmed that none of the 160 passengers aboard were injured. The incident did not affect the operations of the airport in any way.
Phuket International Airport expressed gratitude to Vajira Phuket Hospital, Thalang Hospital, Kusoltham Foundation, Bangkok Siriroj Hospital, and Bangkok Phuket Hospital for their immediate readiness when alerted by the airport.
Before the airport's official announcement, several online websites reported that passengers might have been injured, citing emergency medical preparations at the airport. These reports were based on a post from the Phuket Provincial Administration’s PR Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the Immigration Bureau confirmed that there were no injuries on Flight 416. Pol Col Pongsathorn Pongratchatanon, spokesperson for the bureau, stated that Pol Col Rasarin Tirapattharakul, commander of the Phuket airport immigration checkpoint, had checked the situation and found that all passengers exited the plane unharmed. They were safely transported from the aircraft to the passenger terminal by airport buses.