null

Several passengers injured after Etihad plane hits turbulence over Phuket

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2026

An Etihad Airways flight experienced turbulence over Phuket on Wednesday, injuring several passengers as it prepared to land. The plane safely landed at Phuket International Airport, where officials rushed to assist the injured.

An Etihad Airways plane hit turbulence while preparing to land at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday, reportedly causing several injuries.

So far, Phuket airport has not released specific details about the injuries, but it was reported that several passengers were injured.

Several passengers injured after Etihad plane hits turbulence over Phuket

The airport stated that Flight EY 416 encountered turbulence while circling to land at 11:30 AM. The captain contacted the control tower for emergency assistance for the injured passengers. The plane had 160 passengers on board.

The plane successfully landed at 11:51 AM, and airport officials rushed to provide help to the injured passengers.

Several passengers injured after Etihad plane hits turbulence over Phuket

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy