Several passengers injured after Etihad plane hits turbulence over Phuket

An Etihad Airways plane hit turbulence while preparing to land at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday, reportedly causing several injuries.
So far, Phuket airport has not released specific details about the injuries, but it was reported that several passengers were injured.
The airport stated that Flight EY 416 encountered turbulence while circling to land at 11:30 AM. The captain contacted the control tower for emergency assistance for the injured passengers. The plane had 160 passengers on board.
The plane successfully landed at 11:51 AM, and airport officials rushed to provide help to the injured passengers.