Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong, Guangzhou flights as Typhoon Wipha disrupts travel

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has announced the cancellation of several flights to and from Hong Kong and Guangzhou on July 20–21, 2025, due to the impact of Typhoon Wipha.
The airline stated that the tropical storm is moving into the upper South China Sea and may affect flights on routes to and from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China during this period.
Affected Thai Airways flights include:
Bangkok – Hong Kong: TG600 / TG628 / TG638 / TG602
Hong Kong – Bangkok: TG601 / TG629 / TG639 / TG603
Bangkok – Guangzhou: TG668
Guangzhou – Bangkok: TG669
Passengers with scheduled travel on these routes are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
The cancellations come as Hong Kong issued its highest storm warning on Sunday, hoisting Signal No. 10 as Typhoon Wipha battered the territory with winds exceeding 167 km/h (103 mph). The Hong Kong Observatory reported that the storm’s centre was expected to pass about 50 km south of the city, with hurricane-force winds affecting southern areas.
As of Sunday, over 90% of inbound and outbound flights at Hong Kong International Airport were cancelled, and the remaining operations faced delays of at least 4–5 hours. Flag carrier Cathay Pacific also suspended all flights between 5 am and 6 pm, offering free rebooking for affected passengers.
Most public transport services, including ferries, were suspended amid severe weather conditions and high sea swells.