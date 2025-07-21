Phumtham orders 24-hour war room as Wipha threatens northern Thailand

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, Phumtham confirmed that the Interior Ministry had issued continuous instructions to relevant agencies.
In addition to setting up the war room, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and all provincial agencies have been placed on high alert and instructed to maintain clear communication with the public.
“As of now, there is no standing floodwater. It’s mainly flash flooding, where water rushes in and quickly recedes. We’ve already deployed equipment to key areas, so we’re well-prepared,” said Phumtham.
Meanwhile, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has warned residents living downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam to brace for rising water levels.
The department urged communities along the Chao Phraya River, particularly in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant and take preventative measures against potential overflow.
The RID forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in upstream areas, which will increase water flow into the Chao Phraya River. Coupled with expected downpours from July 20–24, the volume of water in tributaries is also projected to rise.
To prepare for the next 1–7 days, the department expects that by July 25, water flow at Station C2 in Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan province, will reach approximately 1,400–1,500 cubic metres per second.
When combined with runoff from tributaries—an estimated 100–150 cubic metres per second—this will raise the total inflow above the Chao Phraya Dam in Sapphaya district, Chai Nat, to around 1,500–1,650 cubic metres per second.
As a result, the RID will release water through the dam at a rate of 700–1,200 cubic metres per second, which could cause water levels downstream to rise by 20–80 centimetres above current levels.
The areas most at risk of flooding due to overflow include:
The RID urged residents in these areas to closely monitor water levels and prepare in advance to minimise damage. The department added that any changes in the situation would be promptly communicated to the public.