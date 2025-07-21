Phumtham orders 24-hour war room as Wipha threatens northern Thailand

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, Phumtham confirmed that the Interior Ministry had issued continuous instructions to relevant agencies.

In addition to setting up the war room, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and all provincial agencies have been placed on high alert and instructed to maintain clear communication with the public.

“As of now, there is no standing floodwater. It’s mainly flash flooding, where water rushes in and quickly recedes. We’ve already deployed equipment to key areas, so we’re well-prepared,” said Phumtham.