Heavy rain and flooding expected across Thailand; dams and waterways closely managed

The Royal Irrigation Department has issued a warning as heavy rainfall continues to affect northern Thailand, with a low-pressure cell over Laos and Vietnam and the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

As of Friday, Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam in Chiang Mai Province held 176 million cubic metres of water, 67% of its total capacity, with an additional 89 million cubic metres of space available. Similarly, Mae Kuang Udom Thara Dam in Chiang Mai had 134 million cubic metres of water, or 51% of capacity, with a potential additional 120 million cubic metres to be filled.

In response to rising water levels, officials have been rapidly draining water through Mae Faek Dam and Mae Wang Tan Dam to reduce flood risks in local communities, particularly in the Chiang Mai area.

At 6:00 AM on Friday, the water discharge at P.1 Station in Nawarat Bridge, Chiang Mai was recorded at 266 cubic metres per second, with water levels still below the riverbanks. The water will flow into the Bhumibol Dam in Tak Province, which currently holds 7.79 billion cubic metres of water (58% capacity), with room for an additional 5.6 billion cubic metres.