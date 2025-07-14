Strong monsoon brings heavy rain, flash flood risk and 3-metre waves to Thai coast

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning as the monsoon trough stretches across the upper North and upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, while a rather strong southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

These conditions are likely to bring isolated heavy rainfall across the country on Monday. Residents, particularly those living near foothills, lowlands, and along waterways, are advised to remain alert for possible flash floods and water overflows caused by rain accumulation.

At sea, strong winds are expected to generate waves of 2–3 metres in the upper Andaman Sea, and more than 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves will reach about 2 metres and exceed that during storms.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to stay ashore until conditions improve.