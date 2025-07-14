Strong monsoon brings heavy rain, flash flood risk and 3-metre waves to Thai coast

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning as the monsoon trough stretches across the upper North and upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, while a rather strong southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
These conditions are likely to bring isolated heavy rainfall across the country on Monday. Residents, particularly those living near foothills, lowlands, and along waterways, are advised to remain alert for possible flash floods and water overflows caused by rain accumulation.
At sea, strong winds are expected to generate waves of 2–3 metres in the upper Andaman Sea, and more than 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves will reach about 2 metres and exceed that during storms.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to stay ashore until conditions improve.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 30-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Lop buri, Sara buri and Kanchanaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 30-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-36°C.