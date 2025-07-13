Thailand faces 15 days of heavy rain and flood risk, warns weather agency

The Meteorological Department has warned that many parts of Thailand could be hit by heavy rainfall over the next 15 days due to intensified monsoon conditions.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the department said its forecast was based on weather simulation models by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which indicate that some areas may experience rainfall exceeding 750 millimetres between now and July 24.
The department noted that continued heavy rain could lead to flash floods and runoff in several regions.
Starting Sunday, the upper North and upper Northeast are expected to remain under the influence of a strong monsoon, bringing light to heavy rainfall in various areas.
Provinces forecast to be affected by heavy rain on Sunday include Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai.
In the upper Northeast, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, and Sakon Nakhon are also likely to experience heavy rainfall. The department warned these provinces, located along the monsoon ridge, face a heightened risk of flash floods and runoff.
Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket along the Andaman coast, as well as Chanthaburi and Trat on the eastern coast, will continue to be affected by monsoonal conditions, with heavy rainfall forecast in some areas.
From July 14 to 17, the northern half of the country is expected to see light to moderate rainfall in many areas, with isolated heavy showers in the upper North and upper Northeast. Some southern provinces are also expected to experience heavy rainfall during this period.
From July 18 to 27, the upper North is forecast to alternate between light and heavy rainfall as the monsoon strengthens.
The Meteorological Department has urged the public to stay updated on weather forecasts and warnings, and to remain alert for potential hazards such as flash floods and landslides.