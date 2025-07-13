Thailand faces 15 days of heavy rain and flood risk, warns weather agency

The Meteorological Department has warned that many parts of Thailand could be hit by heavy rainfall over the next 15 days due to intensified monsoon conditions.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the department said its forecast was based on weather simulation models by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which indicate that some areas may experience rainfall exceeding 750 millimetres between now and July 24.

The department noted that continued heavy rain could lead to flash floods and runoff in several regions.