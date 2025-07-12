Heavy rain and strong winds expected as monsoon intensifies across Thailand

Thailand is set to experience widespread thundershowers and severe weather conditions on Saturday as the monsoon trough moves across the upper North, Laos, and upper Vietnam, with a low-pressure cell covering the upper Northeast. Simultaneously, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf is strengthening.
As a result, scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the Central, Eastern, and Southern regions, while very heavy downpours are possible in the North and Northeast.
Residents in these areas are advised to remain alert for potential flash floods and water overflows, particularly in low-lying areas and near foothills, the department warned.
Sea conditions are also deteriorating. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves reaching 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves of around 2 metres are expected, rising further during storm activity.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 28-32°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 28-33°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi and Kanchanaburi; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 32-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 29-32°C; waves about 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 32-35°C.