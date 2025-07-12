Heavy rain and strong winds expected as monsoon intensifies across Thailand

Thailand is set to experience widespread thundershowers and severe weather conditions on Saturday as the monsoon trough moves across the upper North, Laos, and upper Vietnam, with a low-pressure cell covering the upper Northeast. Simultaneously, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf is strengthening.

As a result, scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the Central, Eastern, and Southern regions, while very heavy downpours are possible in the North and Northeast.

Residents in these areas are advised to remain alert for potential flash floods and water overflows, particularly in low-lying areas and near foothills, the department warned.

Sea conditions are also deteriorating. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves reaching 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves of around 2 metres are expected, rising further during storm activity.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.