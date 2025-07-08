Heavy rain expected as tropical storm Danas strengthens monsoon over Thailand

A low-pressure cell currently covers Laos and upper Vietnam, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
These conditions are expected to bring isolated heavy rainfall across the country. Residents, particularly those living near foothills and low-lying areas, are advised to beware of potential flash floods and overflowing waterways due to heavy rain accumulation.
Moderate winds in the upper Andaman Sea will generate waves around 2 metres high, with waves exceeding 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas, the department warned.
Meanwhile, tropical storm “Danas,” currently located north of Taiwan, is expected to make landfall over eastern China between July 8-9. Although the storm will not move into Thailand or have a direct impact on Thai weather, it is expected to intensify the prevailing southwest monsoon, increasing rainfall and sea conditions across the region.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-36°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Ayutthaya; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 29-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 27-28°C, maximum 33-36°C.