Heavy rain expected as tropical storm Danas strengthens monsoon over Thailand

A low-pressure cell currently covers Laos and upper Vietnam, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

These conditions are expected to bring isolated heavy rainfall across the country. Residents, particularly those living near foothills and low-lying areas, are advised to beware of potential flash floods and overflowing waterways due to heavy rain accumulation.

Moderate winds in the upper Andaman Sea will generate waves around 2 metres high, with waves exceeding 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas, the department warned.

Meanwhile, tropical storm “Danas,” currently located north of Taiwan, is expected to make landfall over eastern China between July 8-9. Although the storm will not move into Thailand or have a direct impact on Thai weather, it is expected to intensify the prevailing southwest monsoon, increasing rainfall and sea conditions across the region.