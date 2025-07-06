Monsoon brings widespread rain; Bangkok faces 70% storm risk

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of intense rainfall in several regions, with a 70% chance of thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

The 24-hour forecast indicates that northern, northeastern, eastern and southern provinces will experience heavy rain in some areas.

Residents in these regions are advised to be cautious of potential flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothills, near waterways, and low-lying areas.

The unsettled weather is being driven by a low-pressure system covering upper Myanmar and northern Laos, in combination with a moderate southwest monsoon currently sweeping over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Rough seas warning for Andaman and Gulf of Thailand

Marine conditions are expected to remain moderately rough, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea reaching about 2 metres.

The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand can expect waves between 1-2 metres, with waves potentially exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm zones.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.