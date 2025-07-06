Victims mourned 7 years after Western Japan rain disaster

Sunday marked the seventh anniversary of the issuing of the first in a series of special heavy rain warnings in the disaster, in which torrential rains caused floods and landslides.
The city of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, which saw many casualties in the disaster, set up an altar for memorial flowers at its branch office in the city's Mabi district, as in last year. Visiting the site, Mayor Kaori Ito offered flowers and observed a moment of silence. Later, she told reporters, "We must never forget that day and must tell many people about it."
A woman in her 50s, whose house was destroyed, lost two colleagues at her workplace in the disaster. She said, "The hot summer reminds me (of the disaster)."
Takuro Honda, 64, who was principal of a local elementary school at the time of the disaster and now serves as head of a community centre, said, "I renewed my determination not to let the disaster fade away and to pass it on to the younger generation."
In the city of Hiroshima, the capital of the namesake prefecture, flower stands were set up in various locations for people mourning the rain disaster. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui visited a flower stand in the city's Asakita Ward and offered flowers.
The rain disaster killed residents in 14 prefectures. In Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures, which were particularly hard hit, a total of more than 280 people died, including indirect fatalities.
