Victims mourned 7 years after Western Japan rain disaster

Sunday marked the seventh anniversary of the issuing of the first in a series of special heavy rain warnings in the disaster, in which torrential rains caused floods and landslides.

The city of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, which saw many casualties in the disaster, set up an altar for memorial flowers at its branch office in the city's Mabi district, as in last year. Visiting the site, Mayor Kaori Ito offered flowers and observed a moment of silence. Later, she told reporters, "We must never forget that day and must tell many people about it."