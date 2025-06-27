Flooding in Chiang Rai affects 4,405 households

Chiang Rai is facing severe flooding after heavy rainfall caused flash floods that affected homes in 5 districts, 10 sub-districts, and 32 villages.
A total of 4,405 households have been impacted, with three roads submerged and two public health facilities affected. Approximately 500 rai ( 200 hectares) of rice fields have also been damaged, and further assessments of other losses are underway.
The heavy rainfall has led to flash floods in various areas of Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chai districts. In particular, the flow of large amounts of water from steep mountain areas has inundated the village of Yao Mae Tam, Moo 4, Tadkhwan sub-district, Phaya Mengrai.
The floodwaters have overflowed and turned the roads within the village into streams.
According to the daily weather report for Friday, June 27, 2025, at 12am, rainfall is expected to continue, and the flooding situation remains unresolved. Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and monitor the situation closely.
In response, the Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre has instructed relevant agencies to take the following actions:
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Prasert Jantararuangtong, addressed the ongoing flooding situation in Chiang Rai, particularly in Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chai districts, which have been severely impacted by continuous heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides.
He stated, "I have instructed the National Water Resources Office to monitor the situation and implement protective measures, including issuing evacuation alerts for those in high-risk areas. The public has been advised to prepare for evacuation and secure supplies, especially in case of prolonged flooding. I can assure you that the early warning system is functioning properly."
Maj Gen Chakrawit Seniworayut, Commander of the 37th Military District, instructed the 37th Military District Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre to deploy personnel to assist affected residents immediately as the floodwaters continue to surge into the area.
The army has worked closely with local disaster response teams and rescue units to evacuate residents, including the elderly and those with medical conditions, from the flooded areas.
Disaster Situation Report: Heavy and continuous rainfall has caused severe flooding in several areas, including Mae Pao sub-district, Phaya Mengrai, Chiang Saen, Wiang Chai, Wiang Chiang Rung, Chiang Khong, and Thoeng district in Chiang Rai province.
Phaya Mengrai district:
Wiang Chai district:
Chiang Saen district:
Wiang Chiang Rung district:
Thoeng district: