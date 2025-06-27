Flooding in Chiang Rai affects 4,405 households

The floodwaters have overflowed and turned the roads within the village into streams.

According to the daily weather report for Friday, June 27, 2025, at 12am, rainfall is expected to continue, and the flooding situation remains unresolved. Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and monitor the situation closely.

In response, the Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre has instructed relevant agencies to take the following actions:

Issue flood alerts to all districts to monitor flash floods, debris flows, and overflowing riverbanks continuously.

Ensure that equipment, machinery, and personnel are on standby 24/7 to provide immediate assistance when requested.

Accelerate damage assessments and provide aid according to standard procedures.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Prasert Jantararuangtong, addressed the ongoing flooding situation in Chiang Rai, particularly in Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chai districts, which have been severely impacted by continuous heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides.