Monsoon trough triggers heavy rain in 46 provinces, 70% of Thailand affected

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning as the monsoon trough sweeps across Thailand, bringing heavy to very heavy rain to 70% of the country. People are urged to watch for flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas, near waterways, and low-lying zones.

A total of 46 provinces are under alert for thunderstorms, strong winds, and rough seas. In the North and East, very heavy rainfall is expected, particularly in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Loei, Bueng Kan, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

The monsoon trough lies across upper Myanmar, northern and northeastern Thailand, and upper Vietnam, while a low-pressure system over southern China is moving along the same axis. Meanwhile, the strengthening southwesterly monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Marine conditions

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2 metres, and 1–2 metres elsewhere in the Andaman and upper Gulf of Thailand. Thunderstorms may bring waves exceeding 2 metres.

Fisherfolk and boat operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.