Heavy rain and flash floods expected in Thailand, with rough seas in Andaman and Gulf

The low-pressure cell currently covering upper Vietnam and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand are bringing isolated heavy rain across the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Very heavy rain is likely in the East, with the potential for flash floods and overflows. People in affected areas, especially those near waterways, foothills, and lowlands, are advised to stay alert for sudden heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

Moderate winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach around 2 metres in height, with waves rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves are forecast to be around 1-2 metres, with waves above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels in these areas should exercise caution and avoid areas with storms, the department warned.

Looking ahead to July 11-13, the monsoon trough will stretch across upper Myanmar, the upper North, upper Northeast, and upper Vietnam, while the low-pressure cell will move through this trough. The moderate southwest monsoon will continue, with isolated very heavy rains expected in the North, Northeast, East, and South, the department added.