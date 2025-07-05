Heavy rain warning as storm Danas intensifies monsoon, flood risk in North, Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a weather advisory as a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf continue to influence weather patterns across the country.

Isolated heavy rain is forecast nationwide, with very heavy rainfall likely in the North, upper Northeast, and Eastern regions. Residents in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom are urged to prepare for possible flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill and lowland areas near waterways.

Mariners should also exercise caution. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2 metres, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves will range from 1–2 metres, increasing in stormy conditions. All ships are advised to avoid thundershowers and proceed with care.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the South China Sea has strengthened into tropical storm “Danas”, and is expected to approach Taiwan between July 7-9. While Danas is not expected to impact Thailand directly, it will reinforce the southwest monsoon, bringing stronger winds and heavier rain to many parts of the country.