Heavy rain warning as storm Danas intensifies monsoon, flood risk in North, Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a weather advisory as a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf continue to influence weather patterns across the country.
Isolated heavy rain is forecast nationwide, with very heavy rainfall likely in the North, upper Northeast, and Eastern regions. Residents in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom are urged to prepare for possible flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill and lowland areas near waterways.
Mariners should also exercise caution. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2 metres, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves will range from 1–2 metres, increasing in stormy conditions. All ships are advised to avoid thundershowers and proceed with care.
Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the South China Sea has strengthened into tropical storm “Danas”, and is expected to approach Taiwan between July 7-9. While Danas is not expected to impact Thailand directly, it will reinforce the southwest monsoon, bringing stronger winds and heavier rain to many parts of the country.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit and Tak; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-34°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 33-35°C.