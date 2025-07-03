Monsoon strengthens, bringing heavy rain and flash flood risk to northern and eastern Thailand

A rather strong monsoon trough is currently stretching across the North and upper Northeast of Thailand, extending into a low-pressure cell over lower Laos and central Vietnam, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday. Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
These conditions are expected to bring isolated heavy rainfall across the country, with isolated very heavy rain likely in the North, upper Northeast, and East. Residents in these regions are advised to be on alert for possible flash floods and run-off, especially near foothills, rivers and low-lying areas where water accumulation is more likely.
At sea, moderate winds are expected to generate waves up to 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, and over 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, increasing above 2 metres during thundershowers.
All vessels navigating the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 28-32°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 29-33°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Pattani and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-33°C.