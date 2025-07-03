Monsoon strengthens, bringing heavy rain and flash flood risk to northern and eastern Thailand

A rather strong monsoon trough is currently stretching across the North and upper Northeast of Thailand, extending into a low-pressure cell over lower Laos and central Vietnam, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday. Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

These conditions are expected to bring isolated heavy rainfall across the country, with isolated very heavy rain likely in the North, upper Northeast, and East. Residents in these regions are advised to be on alert for possible flash floods and run-off, especially near foothills, rivers and low-lying areas where water accumulation is more likely.

At sea, moderate winds are expected to generate waves up to 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, and over 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, increasing above 2 metres during thundershowers.

All vessels navigating the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas, the department warned.